Man sentenced for rape of intoxicated teenager

Teenage victim was lost after leaving the Mid-State Fair at night in July 2022

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia of Paso Robles, 26, has been convicted by his plea and sentenced to serve six years in state prison for rape of intoxicated teenager who was lost after leaving the Mid-State Fair at night in July 2022.

The crime occurred at night in a residential neighborhood near the Paso Robles Event Center where the teenage victim had attended the California Mid-State Fair with her friends. The victim was alone, separated from her friends without her phone or wallet and was crying and worried about how to get home. The 26-year-old man observed the teenager was intoxicated and crying and spoke to her before he then brought her inside his home instead of offering to help get her home safely or to find her friends. Hernandezgarcia then raped the victim when she was in a state of intoxication, unaware of what was happening to her, and unable to resist his assault.

“This crime of rape was a violent act, even though California law does not classify rape of an intoxicated victim as a violent crime and therefore the law, under Prop 57, allows them to be released early from prison as ‘non-violent’ offenders,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Our criminal and victim justice system should equally seek justice for victims and not just for the criminal offenders and that is why I urge our legislators to pass AB 229 that will finally classify all rape as a violent crime.”

According to the US Department of Justice and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police. That means more than 2 out of 3 go unreported.

“My heart is broken for this young survivor who has been greatly affected by this violent crime committed against her,” said Dow. “We thank her friends and family for promptly assisting her to seek medical attention and to report the crime to law enforcement. Intoxication by use of alcohol and other drugs can make a potential victim much more vulnerable than when they are sober. We encourage all victims of sexual violence to seek help and report to law enforcement so that we can fulfill our mission to aggressively and fairly prosecute crimes like this committed against vulnerable victims.”

The case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Dow.

