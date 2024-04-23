Man sentenced to 70 years in state prison for child molestation

Christopher Wayne Clark plead guilty to five counts of child molestation on two separate children

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that Christopher Wayne Clark (47) has been sentenced to 70 years to life in state prison for his guilty plea to five counts of child molestation on two separate children.

The crimes occurred in Atascadero during two periods of time, between 2001 and 2005 and again between 2010 and 2012, when he repeatedly victimized two separate children under the age of 14.

“The survivors of these terrible crimes suffered in silence for many years – waiting for the day that this predator would be held accountable. Today their courage in reporting, and fortitude in seeing this through, has resulted in accountability and the stark reality that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison where he can never abuse another child,” said Deputy District Attorney Kimberly R. Dittrich.

The case was investigated by Atascadero Police Department Detective Ronnie Overacker with the assistance of Senior Investigator Herminio Rodriguez of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kimberly R. Dittrich.

Share To Social Media