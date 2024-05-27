Man shot dead by police in Grover Beach incident

Man repeatedly threatened to shoot officers, displayed replica gun, police say

– On Saturday, at approximately 6:23 p.m., Grover Beach Police officers were dispatched to Kautz Chevron at Grand Avenue and 13th Street in Grover Beach regarding a subject who displayed a firearm to a person. Officers arrived on the scene but were unable to locate the described subject and cleared the area.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a male causing a disturbance near Grand Avenue and 13th Street. Callers reported that a male was throwing rocks at passing cars. A Grover Beach police officer arrived on the scene and contacted a man matching the description. Upon exiting the patrol car, the man told the officer he had a gun and would shoot the officer. The officer gave several commands to the man to comply. The man continued to be uncooperative and repeated that he had a gun and would shoot the officer. The man then advanced toward the officer, quickly raising his right arm with a replica firearm in his hand. The officer fired his service weapon and struck the male several times. The entire incident was captured on a body-worn camera, according to Grover Beach Police.

The male suspect was immediately provided medical attention by assisting officers and emergency medical services. He was transported to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity is not currently available pending family notification from the coroner’s office.

The roadway in the 100 block of 13th Street between Grand Avenue and Longbranch Avenue was closed while the investigation continues. It remained closed until early Sunday morning. An investigation is being conducted by the Grover Beach Police Department in cooperation with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Justice.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who may have witnessed this incident and has not already spoken to the police department, is encouraged to contact Commander Nelida Aceves at (805) 473-4511 or via email at naceves@gbpd.org.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

