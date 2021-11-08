Update: Kejuan Bynum found guilty in Shandon stabbing case

Update posted Nov. 8, 2021:

Bynum is being held without bail at the San Luis Obispo County Jail pending his sentencing on Dec. 13

– District Attorney Dan Dow has announced that a San Luis Obispo County jury has found Shandon resident Kejuan Guy Bynum, 29, guilty of the second degree murder of Cristopher Vento Wilson, 23, occurring during a June 2019 assault in Shandon. The jury also found true that Bynum committed the murder with a knife. At a separate hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen found true that Bynum had suffered a prior conviction for robbery in 2015, a violent felony under California’s Three Strikes Law.

At trial the jury was presented with evidence proving that in the early evening of June 1, 2019, Bynum assaulted Cristopher Vento Wilson on two separate occasions while at a residence in Shandon. During the second assault Bynum stabbed Cristopher Vento Wilson multiple times resulting in his death.

“We thank the jury for their focused consideration in hearing this emotional case,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We hope that this verdict brings some degree of solace to Cristopher’s family, friends and the community so affected by this senseless act of violence.”

Bynum is held without bail at the San Luis Obispo County Jail pending his sentencing on Dec. 13, 2021. As a result of his murder conviction and prior conviction for robbery, a violent felony under California’s Three Strikes Law, Bynum faces a maximum of 31 years to life to life in state prison.

This case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Delaney Henretty.

Update posted Dec. 6, 2019:

Update: Judge finds sufficient evidence for Paso Robles murder to be tried

–District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that following an evidentiary hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 4, a Superior Court Judge has ruled that there is sufficient evidence for Kejuan Guy Bynum to be tried for the murder of Cristopher Vento Wilson (23) who was stabbed to death in Shandon during the early evening of June 1, 2019.

It is also alleged that Bynum personally used a knife during the homicide and that he was previously convicted of robbery which is a violent felony under California’s Three Strikes Law. Bynum faces life in prison if convicted.

Bynum is held without bail at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is scheduled to return to court for further arraignment on Dec. 18, 2019.

This case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Delaney Henretty.

Every defendant is legally presumed innocent until proven guilty by proof beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Update posted June 26:

Kejuan Bynum charged with murder for Shandon stabbing death

–The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that he has charged Kejuan Guy Bynum with murder for the stabbing death of Christopher Vento Wilson that occurred in Shandon during the early evening of June 1.

Update posted June 6:

Update: Suspect identified in Shandon stabbing case

–The Sheriff’s Office is releasing the identity of the suspect involved in an assault with a deadly weapon which occurred on June 1 in Shandon.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the 200 block of Escondido Way where one man had been stabbed. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Christopher Vento Wilson of Paso Robles.

During the course of the investigation, Detectives determined the suspect was a passenger in a vehicle leaving the area. Detectives followed the vehicle and made a high-risk traffic stop at the 4th Street exit off Highway 101 in Pismo Beach. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is identifying the suspect as 26-year-old Kejuan Guy Bynum of Atascadero. He is currently being held in County Jail for violating his parole. Bynum has not been formally charged. Detectives will be meeting with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office later this week regarding charges against Bynum. The investigation is continuing. No further information is available at this time.

Original story posted June 3:

Man stabbed in knife fight in Shandon

–On Saturday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that two men had been fighting in the 200 block of Escondido Way in Shandon, when one of the men was stabbed.

Deputies responded to the scene where they found the victim a short distance away being treated by Cal Fire paramedics. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died from his wounds.

The sheriff’s office is identifying the victim in this incident as 23-year-old Christopher Vento Wilson of Paso Robles. Next of kin have been notified. The suspect identification is pending further investigation.

Sheriff’s Detectives received information the suspect was located at a home in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Shandon. A perimeter was established around the house. The investigation then led to the suspect being a passenger in a vehicle. Detectives followed the vehicle and made a high-risk traffic stop at the 4th Street exit off Highway 101 in Pismo Beach. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is continuing. No further information is available at this time.

