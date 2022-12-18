Man struck by vehicles, dies after running across highway

Man struck by two cars, succumbs to injuries at the scene

– On Friday, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a transient male ran across the southbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Highway 46 East, within the City of Paso Robles, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The pedestrian was struck by a 32-year-old driver in a 2020 Hyundai Mantra and then subsequently by a 48-year-old traveling in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Neither driver sustained injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed the man ran across the traffic lanes in front of the southbound vehicles. Neither of the drivers of the striking vehicles were determined to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and distracted driving was not a factor in the crash, according to police.

The southbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed until approximately 10:45 p.m. for the crash investigation. Traffic on southbound Highway 101 was diverted to the off-ramp to Highway 46 East and back onto southbound Highway 101 via the Highway 46 East on-ramp.

No further information is available at this time.

