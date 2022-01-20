Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 20, 2022
Man suffers heart attack in Paso Robles post office 

Posted: 5:58 am, January 20, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

Man was transported to local hospital after being resuscitated by first responders

– Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a man suffered a heart attack in the lobby of the Paso Robles Post office.

Police closed the post office for a short time while first responders administered first aid. The unconscious man was resuscitated and transported to a local hospital.post office 2

The post office reopened around 2:15.

No further information is available at this time.

