Man suffers heart attack in Paso Robles post office

Man was transported to local hospital after being resuscitated by first responders

– Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a man suffered a heart attack in the lobby of the Paso Robles Post office.

Police closed the post office for a short time while first responders administered first aid. The unconscious man was resuscitated and transported to a local hospital.

The post office reopened around 2:15.

No further information is available at this time.

