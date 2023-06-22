Man falls from cliff, dies at Pirate’s Cove

Identity of victim pending notification of next of kin

– On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a man who had fallen off a cliff at Pirate’s Cove near Avila Beach.

Deputies, along with Cal Fire and Harbor Patrol responded to the incident to begin a rescue operation. When they arrived, the man had no pulse, was not breathing, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, the man had been sitting on the cliff overlooking the water. When he got up to leave, he lost his footing, slipped backward and fell approximately 200 feet to the cliffs below.

At this time the death appears to be accidental, the sheriff’s office says.

Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

