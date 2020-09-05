Many state parks will be closed Labor Day weekend due to fires, COVID-19

–California State Parks advises Californians to plan ahead this Labor Day weekend since 46 locations remain fully closed due to COVID-19 and wildfires. The department is also closing all state beaches in Monterey County and implementing full or partial vehicle access closures in Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz counties.

“With many activities limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor public spaces have been essential to many Californians,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “We want to remind everyone that we all have the responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19, even in the outdoors. Your group should only include those within your immediate household. This means no large gatherings, picnics or parties. If there are too many people in your local outdoor destination to maintain the proper physical distance, please visit us at another time.”

State Parks continues to work with local and state officials on a “phased and regionally driven approach to increase access at park units where compliance with state and local public health ordinances can be achieved.”

As with the Fourth of July weekend, temporary measures such as fully closing park units or restricting vehicular access at some state beaches will be implemented over this Labor Day weekend to reduce overcrowding. The vehicular access closures mean that no parking facilities are available to the public and parking on roadways is prohibited. Although beaches are open to local residents who can walk or bike into these public outdoor spaces—provided they practice physical distancing and abide by new visitor guidelines—congregating is not allowed. Visit the webpage of your local outdoor destination for details.

State Parks will monitor visitation and physical distancing over this Labor Day weekend. Measures to modify operations, such as limited parking and closure of trails, will be taken where needed to limit overcrowding at state park units that remain open to the public. Current camping reservations at all state park units that remain open over the Labor Day weekend will be honored.

You can find safety tips by visiting www.parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips. Information on the Labor Day weekend safety measures can be found by visiting www.parks.ca.gov/LaborDay2020.

Visit www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve for detailed information on how state parks is mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

