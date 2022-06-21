Margarita Adventures launches new tours

Company launches summer sunset ziplining plus new nature, wildlife tours

– Margarita Adventures is launching new sunset zipline tours along with a suite of new guided nature and wildlife tours on the historic Santa Margarita Ranch. The new tour offerings complement Margarita Adventures’ existing daytime zipline tours that are offered daily.

Summer sunset zipline tours

Previously only available on weekends in years past, the summer sunset zipline tours are now happening six days each week due to popular demand. The tours start at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.

This is a chance to watch the sunset over the peaks of the Santa Lucia Mountains, then zip into the darkening dusk along six ziplines spanning more than 7,500 total linear feet. The guided tours also introduce guests to Santa Margarita Ranch’s colorful history as part of California’s famed Mission Trail, while nature and wildlife education round out the excitement of the eve.

“There’s something extra thrilling and magical about taking the zipline canopy tour as the day turns to night,” said proprietor Karl Wittstrom.

The evening tours depart from the Margarita Adventures offices at 7:30 p.m. and arrive at around 8 p.m. at the top of the Double Barrel zipline—a 2,800-foot tandem thrill ride. From there, guests can soar along all of the remaining ziplines in the diminishing light. The adventure concludes with the Pinot Express zipline, which travels 1,800 feet over a Pinot Noir vineyard.

For reservations and information: www.margarita-adventures.com.

New nature and wildlife tours

The new guided nature and wildlife tours include an eagle tour and a foraging tour, all led by ranch naturalist Jacqueline Redinger.

The eagle tour leads guests through the life of the iconic American bald eagle. Several of these majestic creatures make their home at Santa Margarita Ranch. The tour takes scopes and binoculars to an area with a known bald eagle nest, where eaglets are reared and their parents take flight. The group also keeps an eye out for golden eagles, red-tailed hawks and other aerial inhabitants. Guests will learn of the role that these creatures play in the ranch ecosystem, and also how to identify them using sight and sound. Attendees enjoy uncovering some of the mysteries surrounding these stunning birds.

The cost is $35 per person. For reservations and information call (805) 438-3120, www.margarita-adventures.com/nature-wildlife-tours/

Meanwhile, the foraging tour unlocks the ancient art of foraging. Attendees are taught that foraging has been second nature to the health, well-being, and survival of Native Californian peoples for thousands of years, and that many plants found on Santa Margarita Ranch carry a strong historical significance. The guide leads guests on a journey through time and nature to discover a variety of plants that can be used for nutrition, beverages, and other healthful purposes. Along the way, attendees learn about plants to avoid, too.

The cost is $45 per person. For reservations and information call (805) 438-3120, www.margarita-adventures.com/nature-wildlife-tours/

While growing up in the Bay Area, Redinger felt drawn to nature as she explored oak woodlands and spent time as a Girl Scout. After graduating with a degree in marine biology from UC Santa Cruz, she worked as a guest experience representative at the famed Monterey Bay Aquarium. She later served as a scientific aid for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Longing to again work with the public, Redinger joined Margarita Adventures this year in order to lead nature and wildlife tours. “I am so excited to reconnect with my childhood love of the oak woodlands and all of the life and wonder they hold,” she said.

