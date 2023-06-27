Margarita Adventures offering nature education classes this summer

Classes available through parks and recreation departments of the cities of Atascadero, San Luis Obispo

– Margarita Adventures has introduced a variety of nature education classes for local youths from ages six through 12. The classes are available through the parks and recreation departments of the cities of Atascadero and San Luis Obispo.

“This is a great opportunity to get your kids outdoors during summer break and introduce them to the wonders of our natural world,” said Margarita Adventures Ranch Naturalist Jackie Redinger. “These classes are fun, hands-on, and eye-opening—children absolutely love them.”

The classes span three sessions throughout one week. Dates, costs, age groups, and availability vary depending on class and registration location. The classes take place at the historic Santa Margarita Ranch in Santa Margarita.

To learn more and register, click here for Atascadero, and here for San Luis Obispo.

Margarita Adventures’ summer classes include the following topics:

SLO Wild (Bobcats, Badgers & Bears, Oh, My!)

From wildlife cameras to animal tracking, you will experience the ways of the remarkable creatures who call SLO County home. You will practice bird watching techniques while you watch out for bald eagles and golden eagles, too. You’ll learn about the insects and arachnids that live on the ranch. You will walk away with in-depth knowledge about our local animals and their native environments.

Geology Rocks

Explore the geological formations of Santa Margarita Ranch, including ancient seabeds with oyster and sand dollar fossils. Learn about how Monterey shale, volcanic and granitic soils were formed amid the seismic uplift of the surrounding Santa Lucia Mountains. Involves hiking and searching for fossils as well as activities and crafts that help you grasp geologic topics while having fun and getting moving.

Fantastic Flora

There is always more than meets the eye when you delve deep into the diverse plant life at Santa Margarita Ranch. From plant identification to foraging skills to nature journaling, we will be hiking to explore the various plant communities on the ranch. This is a chance to learn about plant adaptations and how our local ecosystems work.

For more information about Margarita Adventures, visit www.margarita-adventures.com.

