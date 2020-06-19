Margarita Adventures zipline tours re-open with special ‘throwback’ pricing

–Margarita Adventures will re-open its zipline tours starting this weekend with special limited-time “throwback” pricing of $99 for adults and $79 for children 17 and under.

“We wanted to give people a chance to save big, get back outdoors and enjoy fun for the entire family,” said proprietor Karl Wittstrom.

The Margarita Adventures zipline tour features six lines spanning more than 7,500 total linear feet. It begins with the Double Barrel—an epic 2,800-foot tandem ride—and concludes with the Pinot Express, which travels 1,800 feet over a Pinot Noir vineyard.

The guided tours also introduce guests to Santa Margarita Ranch’s colorful history as part of California’s famed Mission Trail. Nature, wine and wildlife education are also part of the experience.

In tandem with its re-opening, Margarita Adventures has implemented new protection measures to ensure safe distancing and sanitation throughout the tour experience. Visit www.Margarita-Adventures.com/blog for more information and tour booking.

“We are excited to re-open just in time for Father’s Day and the summer season,” Wittstrom said. “Outdoor adventure is fun and healthful, and it’s something a lot of people have been missing lately—which makes this occasion especially meaningful to us.”

Share this post!

email

Related