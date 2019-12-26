Martin Luther King Jr. celebration ‘The Power of One’ happening Jan. 18

–The community is invited to attend a celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 18. There will be a community march from noon to 1 p.m. that starts at 21st and Riverside, and then an event at the Flamson Middle School Multipurpose Room from 1-3 p.m.

The event begins with a march reminiscent of the marches led by Dr. King in Washington D.C. and Alabama during the Civil Rights Movement. Those wanting to participate in the march should gather at 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 21st Street and Riverside Avenue (near the fairgrounds). The march will begin at noon, and participants will march to Flamson Middle School Auditorium (2450 Spring Street). Refreshments will be provided to march participants.

This year’s keynote speaker is Councilwoman Maria Elena Garcia. Registration is not required and the event is appropriate for all ages.

Share this post!

Related