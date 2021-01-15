Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration canceled this year for Paso Robles

–The City of Paso Robles has been celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. since 1990 with an annual, community event. It has evolved into a celebration featuring local music, acting, and dance groups, student performances, essay and art contests, and keynote speakers. Although the event is canceled for 2021, The Martin Luther King Celebration Committee, collaborating with the Paso Robles Unified School District, says they are hopeful that the event will return in 2022 and will continue to grow.

To get involved, or for more information about the annual celebration, email lwalker@prcity.com.

See last year’s coverage of the annual event: Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream honored in Paso Robles.

