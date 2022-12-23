Martin Luther King Jr. day celebration returns to Paso Jan. 16

The theme of the 2023 celebration is ‘The Power of Love – Starting a Chain Reaction’

– The City of Paso Robles will host a community celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. beginning at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at City Park (11th St. and Park St.) in Paso Robles. This annual event is designed to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. King, focusing on his lifelong commitment to equality, unity, and peace.

An opening ceremony at noon in the city park gazebo will feature local performers and will be followed by a march, led by drummers, commencing at 12:30 p.m. from the city park. Those interested in participating in the march are asked to gather at 11:45 a.m. at the gazebo. The march, which is reminiscent of the marches led by Dr. King in Washington D.C. and Alabama during the Civil Rights Movement, will travel from Downtown City Park along Spring Street to 14th Street and conclude back at the park. A commemorative souvenir will be provided to the first 100 march participants.

The theme of the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration is The Power of Love – Starting a Chain Reaction. “We invite community members to consider how much power there is in love and to use their power to begin a chain reaction within the community,” says Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee Chairperson, Lovella Walker. “By doing something good for others such as being more giving, compassionate, and tolerant, Dr. King’s message will live on.”

“The Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is a community event that truly brings together all ages and cultures to increase knowledge of our history and address concerns about social justice,” says Walker. “This annual celebration is designed to unite the community and encourage all people to promote Dr. King’s legacy of equality.”

Additional plans to honor Dr. King include a kick-off celebration on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Paso Robles High School (801 Niblick Road). This invitation-only event will include music, a dance performance, skit, and a Kahoot contest capturing Martin’s history and legacy. A school-sponsored contest will allow students to compete in an MLK Chain Reaction Club contest to win a $500 prize for their club. Students will also compete in an art and essay contest.

The purpose of the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is to promote remembrance and celebrate the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Celebration strives to educate, empower, and strengthen the community and create among people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities a heartfelt desire to move closer to Dr. King’s vision of a unified community.

For more information about this community-wide celebration, contact the City of Paso Robles at (805) 237-3873.

