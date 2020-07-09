Martin Paris Band kicks off Atascadero virtual summer concert series July 11, 2020

–The City of Atascadero will present a line-up of bands selected for the 2020 Saturday in the Park Summer/ Fall Concert Series starting this Saturday through Oct. 3.

The first concert of the season will kick-off virtually with the Martin Paris Band on Saturday, July 11 starting at 6 p.m. on KPRL 1230AM and atascadero.org/YouTube

Formed in 2002, the Martin Paris Band plays a variety of musical genres for your dancing and listening pleasure, including classic rock, pop, and country. Performing across many of the county’s “Concerts in the Parks,” wineries, weddings, private parties, etc. with music that appeals to everyone. The band includes lead vocalist Debby White; lead guitarist, fiddle, and vocalist Kelly Powers; bassist Terry Newby; drummer Matt Wilson, and founding member Martin Paris on acoustic and electric guitar. For more information, visit www.martinparismusic.com.

This summer’s concert series will be hosted virtually. Enjoy from your own backyard or plan a watch party with your family or friend group.

The city says there may be an opportunity to host a couple of concerts at the bandstand into the fall. They say they will make sure to inform the public when and if those opportunities are available. At this time, the following are the current dates and band information:

Virtual Concert Schedule:

July 11 Martin Paris Band (classic rock/country)

July 25 Danny Grasseschi Band (Folk rock songs/R&B/ blues/ rock)

Aug. 1 The Jump Jax (Jump/swing/soul/R&B)

Tentative Bandstand Concert Schedule:

Aug. 22 Brass Mash (Hard pop brass)

Aug. 29 The JD Project (Rock blues)

Sept. 5 Chad Land Band (Classic rock/country)

Sept. 12 Dulcie Taylor Band (Roots rock)

Sept. 19 925 Band (Pop/rock/funk)

(Sept. 26 – No Concert – Brew at the Zoo)

Oct. 3 Ghost/Monster (Rock-n-roll)

