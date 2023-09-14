Matinee fundraiser to be held at Park Cinemas

Event aims to raise funds for suicide prevention and awareness

– Resilient Souls, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting those impacted by trauma and abuse, is hosting a Saturday matinee fundraiser on Sept. 30 at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles. The event aims to raise funds for suicide prevention and awareness.

The event will feature the Emoji Movie at 11:30 a.m. with prizes, followed by a discussion. Attendees can also participate in a raffle and win prizes. The event will also include a special tribute to Nancy Clayburg.

Every year in the US, there are 1.2 million suicide attempts, and this epidemic claims the lives of 20 young people every day, causing ripple effects that impact millions more, according to Resilient Souls. The event aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide, encourage individuals who are struggling to open up and reach out, and share stories of hope and recovery to inspire, prevent, and make a difference.

Tickets can be purchased at www.parkcinemas.com, and for more information, call (833) 322-1920 or email info@resilientsouls.org.

