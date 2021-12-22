Maximum enforcement period for CHP happening over holidays

Maximum enforcement period will start on Friday, Dec. 24 and continue through Sunday

– The holiday season is here and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reminding everyone to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling California’s roadways.

According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, at least 38 people were killed in crashes in California throughout the Christmas holiday enforcement period last year. During that 78-hour maximum enforcement period, CHP officers made 573 arrests for driving under the influence.

“The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination. From our family to yours, we wish you all a safe and happy holiday.”

The CHP will begin its operations at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, and continue it through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26. During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any motorists or pedestrians in need of help.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related