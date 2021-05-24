May 29 is ‘National Learn About Compost Day’

Tips from the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority

–In recognition of National Learn About Compost day on May 29, here are tips and facts about composting from the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority.

What is compost?

Compost is organic matter such as plant debris (e.g. leaves, twigs, and yard waste) and food scraps (e.g. fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, and even food-soiled paper products) that is transformed into rich, nutrient-filled soil that can be used to aid in the growth of new plants and crops.

How does composting work?

Think of composting as the controlled decomposition of organic matter. Decomposition is accomplished by combining organic waste with soil (which has microorganisms like bacteria and fungi), air, and water. The microorganisms in the soil help break down the organic matter, and this process is accelerated by air as the compost pile is turned or aerated.

The finished product is a soil amendment that can be used as a natural fertilizer, improving soil structure and reducing soil erosion, leading to a healthier, more nutritious soil overall. It’s no wonder compost is also known as “black gold!”

Why compost?

When organic matter is thrown in the trash bin, it gets sent to and buried in the landfill, where it lacks the oxygen necessary to properly decompose. This results in the emission of potent greenhouse gases and can also lead to the leaching of chemicals into our water sources. However, when we compost, not only do we contribute to a healthier air and water quality for all, we also convert that organic waste into a valuable, nutrient-filled soil.

How to compost

Join the compost movement by discarding yard waste and food scraps in the green waste bin. Learn how to create an outdoor compost pile or indoor compost bin. There are a ton of resources online for even more information and inspiration, and what better day to start composting than on National Learn About Composting Day?

