Mayor addresses supporters at re-election kickoff

Steve Martin stresses experience, effectiveness, community endorsements

– Dozens of supporters joined Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin to kick off his 2022 re-election campaign Monday night at the Paso Robles Inn. Martin addressed the crowd and stressed his experience, effectiveness, and community endorsements. He also focused on enhancements to public safety, millions of dollars of street repairs, and the strength of the local economy following the pandemic.

“We have never defunded our public safety services,” said Martin. “We are building a new fire station, a new police sub-station, and we are recruiting new officers to expand our police department.”

Martin cited his service on the Paso Robles City Council and other local organizations as the kind of experience necessary to be an effective community leader.

“I have lived my entire life in this area,” said Martin. “I understand its people and its challenges as well as anyone. I have established relationships with representatives at all levels of government. I can pick up the phone and call state and federal legislators to get their input and solicit their support.”

Martin laid out the city’s economy and the future of the city’s employment opportunities. He said the city had weathered a major recession and a pandemic and came out strong. The future, he said, may be in outer space.

“We have a thriving tourism and wine-based economy,” said Martin, “but we need diversity in our economy to provide greater opportunity for our citizens and resiliency in economic downturns.”

Martin explained efforts to create a tech corridor/spaceport at the Paso Robles Airport.

“We are working with other organizations to bring broadband access to our area and attract companies creating horizontal launch spacecraft that will take off like a regular jet plane, fly to low earth orbit, and deposit ‘cube-sats’developed at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo at a fraction of the cost of existing vertical launch systems,” said Martin. “We have the support of many organizations, not the least of which is Cal Poly, which will assist the city in receiving its spaceport status.”

Martin finished his remarks by thanking the many people who already support his re-election including fellow Council members John Hamon, Steve Gregory and Fred Strong as well as citizens from diverse backgrounds. He said he is especially grateful for the endorsement of Paso Robles firefighters.

“These are some of the people who work day in and day out to protect life and limb and preserve our quality of life,” said Martin. “I am honored to have their support.”

Details of Martin’s service to the community and other information is available on his website, MartinForMayor.org.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related