Mayor discusses spaceport support

From the blog of Mayor Steve Martin

– Paso Robles Spaceport continues to receive support from individuals, businesses and agencies. The most recent example comes from REACH, an economic impact organization with a mission to increase economic prosperity on the Central Coast through big thinking, bold action and regional collaboration. REACH has already formed strong ties with Vandenberg Space Force Base and recognizes the value of having a potential horizontal launch facility in northern San Luis Obispo county.

“We write to offer our enthusiastic support for the City of Paso Robles’ application to the FAA for the Paso Robles Airport to become a licensed Spaceport,” said REACH President/CEO Melissa James in a recent letter to the mayor’s office. “The airport is well positioned for business development with its close proximity to major highways, uncongested air space, abundance of surrounding land, long runway, and the proposed Tech Corridor redevelopment project, The Landing. These features combine to make the Paso Robles Airport a prime asset in the Central Coast region with great potential for expansion … the Paso Robles Spaceport plan aligns with the aims of REACH 2030, and enhances the efforts to create conditions for commercial space activity to advance on the Central Coast. We commend your efforts in working with the City Council, the Airport Commission, Cal Poly and industry to create a world-class innovation hub in the heart of the Central Coast six county space and aeronautics corridor. Your vision for a Spaceport demonstrates leadership, innovation, and foresight in planning for the future of our region’s economy for the benefit of our residents. We offer our full support of this endeavor.“

We are in the process of developing the basic plan for Paso Robles spaceport operations to submit to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Once the FAA issues the license for the spaceport the city will be able to begin work with agencies and companies invested in the future of commercial space travel. Several of these companies have already submitted/requested non-binding Letters of Intent to solidify their interest.

Paso Robles Economic Development Manager Paul Sloan and Airport Commissioner Bill Britton are working to shepherd this process and develop business leads. The Paso Robles Airport Commission has been fully briefed and is enthusiastically supportive. We hope to have the spaceport license in hand within a year.

The development of the Paso Robles Spaceport will create a second major industry to complement the wine/tourism trade. It will broaden and deepen our job base and make our local economy more durable and resilient. It will dovetail with efforts to increase the housing stock and improve traffic circulation projects.

I have begun the process to make the Paso Robles Airport more prominent on our city website, prcity.com. You will be able to track our spaceport progress and learn about all the latest developments there.

Fingers crossed, the countdown has begun. Paso Robles is aiming for the stars. But, when haven’t we?

Until next we blog, stay informed, stay involved and stay strong Paso Robles.

