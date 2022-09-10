Mayor Martin named to Cal-Cities Board of Directors

Martin was sworn in with other incoming directors on Friday, Sept. 9, at the league’s annual conference

– Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin has been named to the League of California Cities (CalCities) Board of Directors. Martin was sworn in with other incoming directors on Friday, Sept. 9, at the league’s annual conference in Long Beach. More than 3,000 attended the conference which was the first in-person annual event since before the pandemic.

The league has been shaping the state’s political landscape since the association was founded in 1898. The league, “defends and expands local control through advocacy efforts in the legislature, at the ballot box, in the courts, and through strategic outreach that informs and educates the public, policymakers, and opinion leaders.” Cal Cities also offers education and training programs designed to teach city officials about new developments in their field and exchange solutions to common challenges facing their cities.

Mayor Martin was named to the board after serving as second vice-president, first president, and president of the Channel Counties Division (CCD). The CCD is composed of 25 cities from Paso Robles to Port Hueneme.

“My experience with the league and the Channel Counties Division has created relationships with other cities and organizations that have significant benefits to our city and our residents,” said Martin, “In just the last five years CalCities has identified $13-billion is new funding for California cities, weighed in on more than 100 pieces of legislation, and won dozens of lawsuits defending local control of planning and development.”

Martin said attendees at the Long Beach conference were very aware of Paso Robles and the progress the city has made with business and tourism development.

“There were so many times people glanced at my ID badge, saw where I was from, and went out their way to praise our community,” said Martin. “The people of Paso Robles can be justly proud of the positive image we project statewide.”

Martin said his new role with CalCities is the result of his experience, effectiveness, and endorsements related to his tenure as Mayor of the City of Paso Robles and that he looks forward to working as a member of the league’s board.

