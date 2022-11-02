Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Mayor meets with Halloween witches downtown 

Posted: 7:03 am, November 2, 2022 by News Staff

martin and witches

‘It lifts your heart to see people out and having fun in our city,’ said Mayor Steve Martin

– Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin greeted other-worldly constituents during the downtown Halloween Trick-or-Treat event on Monday. Martin joined the crowds of costumed celebrants roaming the sidewalks and receiving treats from local merchants and community organizations.

“It lifts your heart to see people out and having fun in our city,” said Martin, “particularly the little ones who have so much fun dressing up and role-playing.”

The Paso Robles Main Street event provides a safe atmosphere for families to celebrate the scary holiday. Streets are closed to accommodate the walking crowd and provide space for police, fire and others to stage vehicles and greet the public.

“I’ve always said I would meet with anyone,” said Martin. “I guess that includes witches, monsters, heroes and villains.”

For more information about Main Street activities visit www.pasoroblesdowntown.org.

 

