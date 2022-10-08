Mayor prepares for annual economic forecast

City of Paso Robles is an advisory sponsor for the event

– Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin joined county officials and others in Pismo Beach on Thursday at a reception promoting the upcoming Central Coast Economic Forecast (CCEF) which is scheduled for Nov. 4 at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo. The City of Paso Robles is an advisory sponsor for the event.

“The Central Coast Economic Forecast… brings together hundreds of community and business leaders to hear experts discuss the Central Coast economy and offer performance projections for the upcoming year,” according to the CCEF website, “The annual event is a prestigious, highly regarded seminar that has consistently delivered powerful programs and helped shape the community’s focus on the local economy.”

Martin said the annual forecast is an important tool for understanding the dynamics of the local economy.

“The detailed presentations on our local situation are presented in the context of state and national trends,” said Martin. “It’s a good way to get the ‘big picture’ of how we are doing and where we are going.”

Martin has been involved in economic development which is one of Paso Robles’ primary goals. He is working to build on the industries of wine and tourism while diversifying the city’s economic base with the addition of new sectors such as the proposed tech corridor and Paso Robles Spaceport.

“We can wait for what the future brings,” said Martin “or we can help make that future. This conference helps us shape the economy of tomorrow.”

