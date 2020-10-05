Mayor Steve Martin answers questions about Measure J-20 sales tax

From Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin:

On October 2, I received an email requesting answers to citizen questions regarding J-20, a local ballot measure for a small sales tax increase. As an elected official, I am not allowed to campaign for or against this ballot measure, therefore I will not advocate for any position on J-20. To maintain transparency and accountability, however, I believe it is my responsibility to respond to these questions. I have produced on my own time, at my own expense. As always, I am open to your responses and suggestions.

See the video above and the mayor’s original blog post here: https://www.martinformayor.org/mayors-blog-j-20-answers/

Text of Measure J-20 ballot summary:

To maintain essential/general services, such as fire protection/paramedic services; wildfire/natural disaster emergency preparedness; 911 emergency response times; public safety; equipping first responders; fixing streets/potholes; school protective services, shall the City of Paso Robles adopt a measure establishing a 1¢ sales tax providing approximately $10,000,000 annually, expiring in 12 years unless ended earlier by voters, requiring annual audits, independent citizen oversight, public spending disclosure, and all funds only for Paso Robles?

