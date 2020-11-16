Mayor’s blog addresses passing of measure J-20

From the blog of Mayor Steve Martin

–I wish to recognize our community’s perception of the true need for expanded resources to ensure our police and fire departments are adequately staffed and supplied, and to accelerate the repairs to our system of streets. It is never agreeable to increase taxes, but our friends and neighbors have determined to do just that. The passage of the J-20 sales tax override shows once again that Paso Robles is a “Can-Do” city. I and the entire city council say “thank you” for this vote of confidence in our future.

As always, there is more work to be done; work to accomplish the goals set forth as the basis for J-20, work to strengthen public safety and street repairs, and work to demonstrate, every day, that taxpayer funds are spent accountably, transparently, and effectively.

The city council has directed that a new citizens’ oversight committee be established. This committee will replace, but include, members of the existing sales tax oversight committee and add more community representatives, including representatives from each of our newly-formed election districts, to a maximum membership of 17. Representatives from our police department, fire department, and public works department, along with two council members will serve as liaisons to this committee. This new, expanded committee will review and report revenues from the J-20 measure (as well as the existing sales tax override) and city expenditures to assure funds are dispensed appropriately.

The council respects the will and priorities of the community. We will always dedicate ourselves to the highest level of public service, fostering confidence in our process and encouraging the greatest degree of citizen involvement.

Until next we blog, stay informed, stay involved and stay strong Paso Robles!

Share this post!

email