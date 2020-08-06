McLintocks Paso Robles location closing permanently

–F. McLintocks Saloon and Dining House in Paso Robles is closing permanently due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 shutdowns. The restaurant posted the following update on its Facebook page on Wednesday:

It is with heavy hearts we announce F.McLintocks Saloon, Paso Robles has closed permanently. Sadly, the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been too much for us to undertake.

F.McLintocks Saloon, Paso Robles was our fourth location and we were so proud to extend our footprint into “North County.” For 23 years 1234 Park Street was a Paso Robles tradition, serving up a taste of the Great American West in our signature saloon-style setting. We’ve slung a lot of joy across our historical bar to our loyal locals and tourists alike…those were great years!

We’d like to thank all of our customers and neighbors who have supported us and accepted us into the community. Some truly wonderful people have walked through those doors. We celebrated many birthdays and milestones with so many folks. Thank you for blessing us with your company…those memories will always remain with us.

We wish you all happy and healthy days ahead and hope you continue to support us at one of our three other Central Coast locations.

Bruce and Toney Breault

