McPhee’s Grill re-opening, second location coming to Tin City



–Over the course of the past 26 years, the McPhee family has provided the Central Coast with delicious meals at their downtown Templeton restaurant, McPhee’s Grill. Now, the family is looking forward to resuming operations and sharing their renowned dishes with the community in the coming months.

McPhee’s Grill reopens for in-person dining in November, while the new McPhee’s Canteen and Quality Meats in Paso Robles is sure to satisfy customers with quality quick service meals.

McPhee’s Canteen and Quality Meats will operate in the same location as the Tin Canteen in Tin City, and is currently doing pop up services on the weekend from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can order tri-tip sandwiches, fried chicken sandwiches, or a Black Bean burger and enjoy their food on the patios. McPhee’s Canteen and Quality Meats is expected to open within the next two weeks for counter service and plans to include a meat shop so customers can purchase the high-quality meats, such as chicken and steak, used at both restaurants.

“I think the public appreciates quality, the consistency, and they know what they’re getting when they come here,” said Chef and Owner Ian McPhee, who became intrigued in opening McPhee’s Canteen and Quality Meats after a friend suggested the Tin City location as an addition to McPhee’s Grill.

The menu at McPhee’s Canteen and Quality Meats is sure to please the community. Just a sampling of dishes will include salads, burgers, wood-fired pizzas, fish and chips, and a wide beer and wine selection; in the future, large family-style dinners may be introduced. Max McPhee, son of owners Ian and June McPhee, will help carry on the family legacy as manager at the new location while Ian focuses on resuming cooking at McPhee’s Grill.

McPhee’s Grill is planning for a reopening the first week of November with reservations required. Dinner will be served Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m., and guests can expect to see a majority of their favorite dishes on the menu and plexiglass between tables.

“We’re starting out pretty simple…trying to do everything the McPhee’s way with high-quality products and high-quality service,” McPhee said.

-By Sadie Mae Mace

Share this post!

email

Related