Oversight committee releases annual report on $275,000 bond

Report determined funds for the year were used only for specified projects approved by voters

– The Measure L Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC) has published its 2022 Annual Report, which was reviewed and accepted by the San Luis Obispo County Community College Board of Trustees during its May 2023 meeting. Measure L is a general obligation bond worth $275 million, voted on by San Luis Obispo County residents in November of 2014. The bond provides funding for new construction projects, essential repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College.

The Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, established in 2015, consists of independent community members. Their role is to examine Measure L financial reports and inform the public about how the San Luis Obispo Community College District utilizes the bond funds. According to the California Education Code, the CBOC must present an annual written report, including a statement of the district’s compliance with California Constitution requirements and a summary of the committee’s activities during the previous year.

“We extend our gratitude to the dedicated members of our Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee,” said President of the Board of Trustees Mary Strobridge. “During our May meeting, the board of trustees accepted the committee’s latest annual report, and we commend their diligent work in ensuring bond compliance.”

The committee reviewed the independent auditor’s report covering the financial statements of the general obligation bonds and the performance audit report. The report determined that “the San Luis Obispo County Community College District expended Measure L General Obligation Bond funds for the year ended June 30, 2022 only for the specified projects developed by the District’s Governing Board and approved by the voters.”

Recently completed projects encompassed classroom AV and technology upgrades, electrical switchgear replacement, restroom ADA upgrades, and roofing and HVAC replacements. The San Luis Obispo campus celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for a nearly 34,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art campus center facility. Forthcoming projects include the construction of an instructional building at the North County campus, scheduled to begin in Spring 2024.

Click here to view the full report.

Find out more about Measure L updates and information at cuestacollegebond.info.

