Meathead Wine Storage expands services

Wine storage facility upgrades wine club memberships with complimentary pick-up program, personal storage service

– Meathead Wine Storage, a wine storage facility for personal wine collections, this week announces two new services to make storing wine more convenient. The local company, located at the gateway to Edna Valley, taps into its resources to offer a new wine package handling service and a complimentary wine club pick-up program. In the past, Meathead Wine Storage accepted wine packages and temporarily stored them in a community locker for clients to transfer on their own. Now, clients can opt into authorizing the wine storage manager to place their wine packages directly into their lockers. In addition, Meathead Wine Storage is offering complimentary wine club pick-ups to wineries in San Luis Obispo County, a service provided by Meathead Movers.

“These services are essential for local wine collectors and local wineries, as I know it can be hard to find the time to pick up your shipments throughout the year, which leads to wineries being impacted with limited space,” said Aaron Steed, CEO of Meathead Wine Storage. “It has been a goal from day one to bring a high-touch level of hospitality and services to Meathead Wine Storage. We are storing our clients most cherished wines, and I know these new services will enhance the experience for new and current clients.”

Meathead Wine Storage lockers range in size from 12 to 168 case capacity. Clients receive an electronic code to access their wines 24/7 in a temperature and humidity-controlled facility. Meathead Wine Storage is seeking wineries within San Luis Obispo County that would like to participate in the complimentary pick-up program. Not only will this program free up space at wineries, but it is an added benefit to local wine club members that will increase wine club sign-ups and generate wine sales. Local winery owners, wine club, and tasting room managers are encouraged to contact Meathead Wine Storage for more information.

“Our employees receive extensive training on how to handle our clients’ most prized possessions. You can trust Meathead Wine Storage to handle your wine with the utmost care,” said Steed. “We are committed to the community on so many levels, and we are excited to bring a new level of service to the San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry.”

For additional information visit www.MeatheadWineStorage.com.

