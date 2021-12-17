Medicare presentations offered in January

– Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor free virtual presentations this January for people interested in better understanding Medicare.

The “New to Medicare” presentations will be held:

• Thursday, Jan. 13, at 12 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 27, at 12 p.m.

And “Understanding Medicare” presentations will be held:

• Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m.

“HICAP is offering the presentations to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. Even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from these detailed overviews.

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend, or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company, or health plan. The presentations are a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the presentations and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 1-805-928-5663, Seniors@kcbx.net or online at www.CentralCoastSeniors.org. Registration is required. Presentations are offered online and in person.

