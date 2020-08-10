‘New to Medicare’ presentations offered in September

–Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor free virtual presentations for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits. The Understanding Medicare presentations will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, beginning at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 22, beginning at 10 a.m.

“HICAP is offering these presentations to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program”, announced Jim Talbott, President, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. Even those who are new to Medicare or those that currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from this detailed overview.

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend, or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company, or health plan. The presentations are a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Administration for Community Living, a federal Medicare administrative agency.

For more information about the ‘Understanding Medicare’ presentations and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 1-805-928-5663, Seniors@kcbx.net or online at CentralCoastSeniors.org. Registration is required.

