Meet new executive director at youth arts center open house today 

Posted: 5:10 am, February 23, 2024 by News Staff

Support local youth at upcoming Dining with the Arts Gala

Meet and greet to be held this morning

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is hosting a meet-and-greet open house at 3201 Spring Street today from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the newly appointed Executive Director Barby Wunsch, and Program Director Jamie Dietze. The event will also include guided tours of the facilities, providing insight into the center’s offerings.

Organizers invite the community to learn about the youth arts center’s plans for 2024. Coffee and light treats will be served during the open house.

 

