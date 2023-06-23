Meeting to discuss downtown parking set for Monday

Community stakeholders invited to participate, meeting open to public

– On June 6, the Paso Robles City Council provided direction to staff to form an ad hoc committee for the purposes of discussing and evaluating the downtown parking program. The council appointed councilmen Chris Bausch and Steve Gregory to the committee. The objective of the committee is to analyze the downtown parking program and provide feedback and recommendations regarding the program to the full city council at a future date.

The first parking ad hoc committee meeting will be held on Monday, June 26, at 1 p.m. in the Paso Robles Council Chambers (1000 Spring Street). Community stakeholders have been invited to participate in the discussion. The ad hoc committee meeting is open to the public. Any questions or feedback should be directed to parking@prcity.com or (805) 227-PARK.

Share To Social Media