Caltrans to discuss converting more of Highway 46 East into four lanes

Project would be built from one mile west of Antelope Road, to just east of the San Luis Obispo/Kern County line

– Caltrans will hold a public meeting in a remote format on Monday, Oct. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to discuss a proposal to convert a 3.6-mile section of Highway 46 East from a two-lane highway to a four-lane expressway in San Luis Obispo and Kern Counties. The project would be built from one mile west of Antelope Road, to just east of the San Luis Obispo/Kern County line.

The project design includes modifications which include changes to the highway alignment needed to avoid a known cultural site, avoid extremely high utility relocation costs, and reduce the existing grade of the roadway.

Caltrans has completed additional environmental analysis to study the effects this project may have on the environment. Caltrans believes the project will not significantly affect the quality of the environment, as documented in a subsequent initial study with proposed mitigated negative declaration/environmental assessment.

The assessment is now available to read and comment on. It is available for review and copying at the Caltrans District 5 Office at 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, California 93401, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am. to 5:00 pm.

The documents can also be reviewed at the Shandon Public Library and Paso Robles City Library. The document is also available online at the following website: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Printed copies of the document as well as associated technical studies can be provided upon request.

Submit comments in writing by U.S. mail or email no later than Oct. 13 to Dianna Beck, California Department of Transportation, 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, California 93401, or by email to dianna.beck@dot.ca.gov. Submitted comments will be addressed in the final environmental document.

For more information about this project, contact the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3138 or by email at info-d5@dot.ca.gov, the project manager Nicholas Heisdorf at (805) 835-6558 or by email at nicholas.heisdorf@dot.ca.gov, or the environmental planner Dianna Beck at (805) 459-9406 or by email at dianna.beck@dot.ca.gov.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, individuals who require accommodation (American Sign Language Interpreter, accessible seating, documents in alternative formats, etc.) are requested to contact the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3138 or by email at info-d5@dot.ca.gov. Telecommunication devices for the deaf users may contact the California Relay Service line at 1-800-735-2929, voice line at 1-800-735-2922, or contact the California Relay Service Teletype Voice Line by dialing 711.

The public may join the meeting via the link on the Caltrans project page at:

https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects/05-3307a#virtual-public-meeting

