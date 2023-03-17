Member changes announced for local hospitals’ governing boards

Tenet Health Central Coast announces governing board members for Twin Cities Community Hospital, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

– Tenet Health Central Coast has announced its recently confirmed governing board members at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital. Board membership is voluntary, and those who serve have oversight of the medical staffs, the quality of professional services, and general business affairs of the hospitals.

At Twin Cities, Patricia Wilmore, the Government Affairs Coordinator for the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, now serves as chair of the 15-member body that consists of corporate representatives, staff physicians, and community members. Oma Knox, an Emergency Department physician, is the new vice chair.

Other board members include:

Terrie Banish, Deputy City Manager, Atascadero

Jeff Briltz, Templeton Community Services Manager

Dusty Colyer-Worth, Executive Director, GALA

Michael DiBiase, M.D., Internal Medicine

Andrew Dixon, M.D., Anesthesiologist

Maria Elena Garcia, Pharmacy Technician

Steve Martin, Mayor, City of Paso Robles

Ann Miller, R.N., Educator

Michelle Ribas, M.D., Chief of the Medical Staff at Twin Cities

Joe Robinson, M.D., Emergency Medicine

Michael Silvas, M.D., Family Medicine

Mareeni Stanislaus, M.D., who was recently named Physician of the Year by Central Coast Medical Association

Joe Robinson, M.D., Emergency Medicine

Twin Cities’ outgoing members are:

Debra Albert, the outgoing Chair of the Board of Governors at Twin Cities, and whom has a Marketing and Communications firm based in Paso Robles. She is also a past Chair of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Mr. Wayne Caruthers, President of Management Recruiters of Templeton.

Irene Spinello, MD, who guided (and still guides) the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as an Intensivist at Twin Cities.

William Sima, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon

Douglas Heumann, Esq.

Robert Masterson, Former Chief of Police, City of Atascadero

At Sierra Vista, Jill Stearns, Ph.D., President of Cuesta College, serves as the chair of the 16-member board, and Ron Reilly, President and CEO of Garing, Taylor & Associates, Inc., is the vice chair.

Other Sierra Vista Board members include:

Brad Knox, M.D., Chief of Medical Staff

Jill Bolster-White, Executive Director, Transitions Mental Health Association

Jacob (Jake) Rothman, Portfolio Manager, Rothman Investment Management

Eric Salinger, M.D., General Surgeon, Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo

Curby Jenkins, D.O., Anesthesiologist, Coastal Anesthesiology Medical Associates of San Luis Obispo

Ross Michel, M.D., Pulmonologist

Aydin Nazmi, Ph.D., Professor, Food Science & Nutrition, California Polytechnic – San Luis Obispo

Cynthia Valenzuela, Attorney

Mandana (Mandy) Toole, MD, Emergency Medicine, Central Coast Emergency Physicians

Christopher (Chris) Johnson, MD, Urologist, Urology Associates

Christopher (Chris) Heylman, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Biomedical Engineering, California Polytechnic University – San Luis Obispo

Cindy Holt, MD, Pediatric Hospitalist, Pediatrix Medical Group of California

Otto Schueckler, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon, Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group

Ron Yukelson, Healthcare Executive, Wilshire Connected Care

Sierra Vista’s outgoing board members are:

Keith Humphrey, PhD., the outgoing Chair of the Board of Governors at Sierra Vista and the Vice President for Student Affairs and is the chair of the Student Affairs Advisory Council at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Candy Markwith, former CEO of Sierra Vista from 2005-2013. Her tenure, among other many achievements, was marked by Sierra Vista becoming the County’s designated Trauma Center.

Eddie Hayashi, MD, General Surgery Specialist

Share To Social Media