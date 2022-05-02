Memorial Day ceremony to be held at Faces of Freedom

Ceremony this year begins at 11 a.m.

– The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation is once again hosting the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial at 8038 Portola Road, located at the corner of Morro Road and Portola Road in Atascadero. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. (Note: In previous years the event began at noon.)

The program will be about an hour long. It will start with a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds, Cal Poly ROTC, and the Central Coast Pipes and Drums will present the colors through the Flag Line by Welcome Home Military Heroes. The National Anthem will be sung by members of the Atascadero High School Choir with Taps played by Darin Gong. A memorial wreath will be laid in memory of Si Teneberg.

As usual, seating is limited so community members are encouraged to bring chairs. There will be numerous veterans organizations represented with booths that will be available before and after the ceremony. There will not be a barbecue at this event.

