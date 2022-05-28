World War II-era planes to fly over Paso Robles for Memorial Day weekend

Flyover organized by Highlands Church and Vietnam War rescue pilot George Marrett

– In honor of those who fought and died in the service of the United States Armed Forces, Highlands Church in Paso Robles, along with Vietnam Rescue Pilot George Marrett, has organized a flyover in the Paso Robles area this Memorial Day weekend.

At approximately 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, three World War II-era planes will perform the “missing man” formation above the campus of Highlands Church.

All are invited to join Highlands Church at 215 Oak Hill Rd. in Paso Robles for a tribute to the fallen and a front-row seat to this celebration. Service begins on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m.

To see an interview with George Marrett, visit Highland Church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Highlandsadventurepasorobles/ or on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=zOrW2zpQEts

For more information, contact Highlands Church at (805) 226-5800 or email office@highlandsadventure.org

