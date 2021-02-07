Mercantile By Haley & Co. opens at the Paso Market Walk

–Paso Market Walk, the city’s newest destination for shopping, dining, and gathering, recently announce the addition of Mercantile By Haley & Co. to the market.

Mercantile By Haley & Co. is a modern-day market complimenting the purveyors of Paso Market Walk. Featuring fresh bread, olive oil, aged meats, chocolates, and candies, the displays will also be stocked with unique and quality home goods, from coffee mugs to leather aprons and everything in between. Featured brands include Hush Harbor artisan breads, Alle-Pia Fine Cured Meats, and Apoli Market Bags.

Bill and Lisa Haley are the co-owners of Mercantile as well as the women’s retail shop, Haley & Co., in downtown Paso Robles. The couple looks forward to sharing their love of Paso with locals, visitors, and all who pass through.

Other Paso Market Walk merchants include Hog Canyon Brewing, Joebella Coffee Roasters, Just Baked Cake Studio & Bakery, Leo Leo Gelato, Momotaro Ramen, Gather | Urban Agriculture, Paso Wine Merchant, The Vreamery, SLO Cider, and The Third Degree Grill. Finca Mexican restaurant will open later in the Spring of 2021 and In Bloom restaurant will open later in the Summer of 2021.

Paso Market Walk is located at 1803 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

