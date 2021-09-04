Message from Paso Robles Fire Chief regarding COVID-19

Jonathan Stornetta is urging all Paso Robles community members to consider getting vaccinated

–The Paso Robles Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Jonathan Stornetta, is urging all Paso Robles community members to consider immediately vaccinating against COVID-19. The recent spike in severe sickness is negatively impacting healthcare response and overwhelming first responders.

Chief Stornetta has prepared a personal public service announcement to the Paso Robles community on this matter. Chief Stornetta urges the community to watch the linked YouTube video and to share it with family and friends.

The video can be viewed below:

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health

Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday,

from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

