Message from San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools 

–The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education (SLOCOE) continues to provide regular updates regarding the schools as our top priority remains focused on students, families, employees, and the community.

SLOCOE, all school districts, charters, private, and parochial schools are responding to both state and local emergency orders regarding essential preparations for increased in-person delivery of services.

All educational agencies will continue to provide remote services as requested and required while offering increased in-person delivery of services as approved by local governing boards.

All educational agencies continue to sanitize facilities as an essential government function.

Food distribution for students continues throughout the county as an essential function of government. Information is available at slofoodbank.org/covid-19-response or 805-238-4664.

SLOCOE shares all briefings from Public Health, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, the Governor’s Office, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and the Department of Finance with all educational agencies.

All educational agency governing boards are approving service plans for the upcoming academic year with consultation and validation from the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer.

All educational agencies have established calendars with a varied return to in-person services dates based upon the local needs and approval of the local governing boards.

The California Office of Emergency Services is providing a 60 day supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all K-12 educational agencies in San Luis Obispo County. SLOCOE is coordinating the distribution of these supplies with each educational agency and providing information regarding additional amounts beyond the 60 days.

As public servants, we are here to provide continuation of government services to our students, their families, and the community. The schools within San Luis Obispo County are working with our employees and their unions to meet the needs of the community while adhering to state and local emergency orders. Consult www.readyslo.org for current information about COVID-19. Please contact your local school district for additional information.

James J. Brescia, Ed.D.

County Superintendent of Schools

