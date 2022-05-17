Meter reading delays for May water bills anticipated

Customers that receive a mailed paper bill will likely receive their bill around May 21

– Due to the continued meter read delays, Paso Robles residents’ May 1 water/sewer bill has just been printed and mailed. Customers with an online account can view their bills by visiting invoicecloud.com/pasoroblesca. Customers that receive a mailed paper bill will likely receive their bill around May 21.

The billed amount will still process for customers enrolled in auto-pay on May 20. This may be before they receive a bill in the mail and as such, to receive a copy prior to the auto-pay date, customers can do so by logging into their online account, contacting the office at (805) 237-3996, or by emailing UB@prcity.com.

No penalties for late payments will be applied due to the delay in receiving the bill.

