Mexican Independence Day celebrated in Paso Robles

Hundreds attend event hosted by Mujeres de Acción and Latino Outreach Council

– San Luis Obispo County residents converged at Sherwood Park in Paso Robles on Friday to celebrate Mexican Independence Day and the kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month. Hosted by community organizations Mujeres de Acción and the Latino Outreach Council, attendees enjoyed ballet folklórico, Mexican cuisines, and booths from local businesses.

With this year being the 212th anniversary of Mexico’s independence from Spain, attendees were also treated to El Grito by the special guest of the evening, the Consulate of Mexico in Oxnard. El Grito was famously the call to arms by Roman Catholic Priest Miguel Hidago y Costilla that triggered the Mexican War of Independence, known for the shouting of “Viva Mexico!” The United States National Anthem also being played brought a feeling of multiculturalism to the event.

“We are so proud to bring together our community for this first-ever event,” said Brenda Echevarria, co-founder of Mujeres de Acción. “It was so exciting to see the outpouring of vendors and we hope that this celebration can become a tradition here in Paso Robles for years to come.” Organizers said over 700 people attended.

With 2022 also being a crucial year for local elections, civic engagement was also present at the event. Various candidates running for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board and San Luis Obispo County Supervisor had a presence and spoke to constituents about pressing concerns. Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin also provided opening remarks to kick off the event.

“It’s so important to engage families in the community and hear what is on their minds,” said Sondra Williams, District 4 Candidate for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. “I appreciated hearing their concerns and look forward to earning their vote this November.”

Mujeres de Acción will continue hosting events in 2022. Up next will be their 8th annual breast cancer awareness dinner, which will feature resources and honor those who have survived. Interested individuals can watch for details on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/805mujerdeaccion/.

