Michael Franti coming to Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Michael Franti’s coast-to-coast Big Big Love Tour 2023 will include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Vina Robles Amphitheatre concert are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m.

“Big big love represents being able to hold space for the micro and the macro of love,” Franti says. “Everyone has someone they love, whether it’s their child, spouse, pet, or friend. But then there’s holding space to love people of difference – people who are in the midst of war, people where there is pain and suffering. You show up as love, determination, and spirit in those places where people really need a caring soul connection to help them heal. That’s what big big love is: holding space for the personal and the worldly.”

Known all over the world for their energizing live shows that foster a sense of community, Michael Franti & Spearhead seek to embody that attitude as they embark on the Big Big Love Tour 2023, featuring over 50 shows from May to August, including stops at California Roots Music & Arts Festival, Reggae Rise Up and Central Park Summer Stage, along with a highly anticipated return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Franti & Spearhead will be joined on this leg by SOJA, Tank & The Bangas, Fortunate Youth, Lawrence, The Dip, Phillip Phillips, and more.

For all 2023 tour dates and ticket information, including VIP opportunities, visit MichaelFranti.com.

Share To Social Media