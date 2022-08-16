Michael Rivera announces campaign for Paso Robles mayor

Nomination petition accepted by county clerk

– Paso Robles resident Michael Rivera has filed papers to run for mayor. Last week the San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder’s office qualified him for the Nov. 8 ballot.

“I am pleased to have received so many signatures for my candidacy for mayor,” Rivera said.

“The positive response to my run for mayor is exciting and humbling. I look forward to leading our city into the future and dealing with the many challenges that face us going forward. My candidate statement outlines my thoughts and I invite all voters in Paso Robles to read it. What I have outlined in my words is exactly what I will attempt to do. Focusing on the needs of Paso Roblans will be my primary focus.

My wife and I are 50-year residents of the Central Coast and Paso Robles. I have served in various civic positions and several school district committees. I have both a wide understanding of issues facing our city and the experience to work with others to find solutions. Paso Roblans have been overlooked. We need to focus on our permanent residents and their needs. Crime, roads, water, and weed are now major concerns in our city as is increasing taxation. Explosive growth is beginning and our infrastructure is not prepared. I will have proactive rather than reactive solutions to what at times are complex issues like chronic homelessness. Being reactive has put our city into chaos and caused negative impacts on our quality of life. We have already begun to see those impacts. Supporting public safety, especially law enforcement is my first priority. Looking for solutions to housing and education choices continue to be priorities. I am committed to keeping the traditional family values that Paso Robles is known and loved for. Please help me in my run for Mayor I respectfully ask for your vote. Michael Rivera

Medical industry businessman

Born in downtown East L.A., Rivera is a small business owner and long-time resident of the Central Coast. He previously ran for the city council and lost in 2018. He will face incumbent Mayor Steve Martin on the ballot in November.

Advertisement

Related