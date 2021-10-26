Micro-retail development proposed for Railroad Street in Paso Robles

Project to include five retail spaces, outdoor seating, and reflecting pool

–The owners of Hotel Cheval have proposed a new micro-retail development to be constructed at 1105 Railroad St. The project would occupy a portion of the lots at the corner of 10th and Railroad streets that were previously designated for the Hotel Cheval 2 project.

Designed by MW Architects, the proposed new retail space would feature five retail shops and a patio facing Railroad Street. Each retail space would be approximately 500 square feet. The patio features olive trees, outdoor seating, and a reflecting pool with a fireplace.

Street parking will be increased by converting 23 parallel parking spaces to 36 diagonal spaces.

The proposal was presented to the Paso Robles Development Committee by C.J. Hortsman of MW Architects at the committee’s Oct 25 meeting. The committee decided to consider the proposal in more detail in their next meeting on Monday, Nov 1.

The Hotel Cheval 2 project has been scaled down from a 21 room hotel to an 11 room hotel. The plans still include underground parking.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related