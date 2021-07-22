Mid-State Fair and Public Health Department remind fair-goers to stay healthy

Common-sense precautions support a safe, enjoyable visit

– As residents and guests prepare for a visit to the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, the Fair and County Public Health Department remind everyone to take precautions to stay healthy and safe.

“Earlier this year, we saw our community’s first responders giving thousands of vaccines here at the fairgrounds,” said CMSF Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez. “Thanks in part to that effort, we can now safely welcome our community back to the fair. We’re thrilled to open the gates today and we encourage everyone to join us in keeping our community safe so we never have to pause this loved tradition again.”

Tips to keep your visit healthy and fun:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine: Getting vaccinated protects you and your loved ones from getting COVID-19 and helps prevent a surge in cases. If you haven’t been vaccinated, be sure to wear a mask when indoors. Find local vaccine information at RecoverSLO.org/vaccine.

Dress for the conditions: Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Outdoors, wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen for sun protection. Wear closed-toed shoes to protect your feet.

Stay hydrated: Drink more water than usual (you can bring two sealed plastic bottles of water with you through security and refill at the water fountain on the Main Quad, or purchase water at the fair). Don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink more water. Avoid alcohol and sugary beverages.

Stay cool: If you are not accustomed to the heat, avoid visiting during the hottest times of day. Take advantage of cooler morning and evening hours. Learn more about avoiding heat-related illness.

Eat well: If you’re looking for a healthy choice, check out the wonderful local produce! Wash your hands before you eat and remember not to eat or drink in the animal areas.

Wash your hands after visiting animals: Always wash your hands after petting animals or touching anything in the areas where animals stay. Don’t bring strollers, pacifiers, sip cups or toys into the animal area. Learn more about staying healthy around animal exhibits.

Make a plan: Discuss a family plan for where to meet if you become separated. For information about the Mid-State Fair and enhanced COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place, visit www.midstatefair.com/fair.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email