Mid-State Fair announces numerous main grandstand, frontier stage acts for 2020
–The Mid-State Fair has released a list of concert announcements for the upcoming fair. The list represents approximately half of the 2020 concert line-up. More announcements will be made in the coming months.
Main Grandstand (various ticket prices):
July 22 Pentatonix (already announced)
July 23 Carrie Underwood
July 26 Eric Church with special guest Steve Earle & The Dukes
July 27 Dan + Shay
July 31 An Evening of Music & Wine with Ann Wilson of Heart
Frontier Stage (free concert with paid fair admission):
July 25 Blue Öyster Cult
July 29 A Thousand Horses
July 30 Uncle Kracker
July 31 LeAnn Rimes
Aug. 2 Banda Machos
The California Mid-State Fair celebrates 75 years in 2020 and runs July 22 – Aug. 2.