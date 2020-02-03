Paso Robles News|Monday, February 3, 2020
Mid-State Fair announces numerous main grandstand, frontier stage acts for 2020 

February 3, 2020

–The Mid-State Fair has released a list of concert announcements for the upcoming fair. The list represents approximately half of the 2020 concert line-up. More announcements will be made in the coming months.

Main Grandstand (various ticket prices):

July 22 Pentatonix (already announced)
July 23 Carrie Underwood
July 26 Eric Church with special guest Steve Earle & The Dukes
July 27 Dan + Shay
July 31 An Evening of Music & Wine with Ann Wilson of Heart

Frontier Stage (free concert with paid fair admission):

July 25 Blue Öyster Cult
July 29 A Thousand Horses
July 30 Uncle Kracker
July 31 LeAnn Rimes
Aug. 2 Banda Machos

 

The California Mid-State Fair celebrates 75 years in 2020 and runs July 22 – Aug. 2.

