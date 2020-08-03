Paso Robles News|Monday, August 3, 2020
Video: Mid-State Fair announces results of virtual junior livestock show 

Posted: 6:41 am, August 3, 2020 by News Staff

–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the 2020 Virtual Junior Livestock SHOW results. 4-H and FFA exhibitors from San Luis Obispo and southern Monterey counties showcased the hard work they have put into raising their market and breeding animals through the first-ever virtual show.

Meat rabbits:
(Judged by Chris Zemny)
Supreme Champion: Robert Featherstone – Atascadero FFA
Reserve Supreme Champion: Robert Featherstone – Atascadero FFA

Market broilers:
(Judged by Amanda Stallman)
Supreme Champion: Lacey Conlan – Templeton 4-H
Reserve Supreme Champion: Lacey Conlan – Templeton 4-H

Market turkeys:
(Judged by Amanda Stallman)
Supreme Champion: Holyn Sylvester – Canyon Country 4-H
Reserve Supreme Champion: Jack Sylvester – Canyon Country 4-H

Meat goats:
(Judged by Todd Wise)
Supreme Champion & FFA Champion: Bella Marden – San Luis Obispo FFA
Reserve Supreme & Reserve FFA Champion: Tyler Cronkright – Atascadero FFA
4-H Champion: Kyle Goldstein – Rio Rancheros 4-H
Reserve 4-H Champion: Erin Johnson – Pozo 4-H

Market sheep:
(Judged by Todd Wise)
Supreme Champion & 4-H Champion: Ava Diefenderfer – Rio Rancheros 4-H
Reserve Supreme & FFA Champion: Claire Duenow – Templeton FFA
4-H Reserve Champion: Quinn John – Mustang 4-H
FFA Reserve Champion: Cody Domingos – Paso Robles FFA

Market steer
(Judged by Jim Vietheer)
Supreme Champion & FFA Champion: Jonathan Nunez – Atascadero FFA
Reserve Supreme & FFA Reserve Champion: Lauren Erickson – San Luis Obispo FFA
4-H Champion: Ethan Lazanoff – Edna 4-H
4-H Reserve Champion: Amber Cummings – Morro Bay 4-H

Replacement heifer
(Judged by Jim Vietheer)
Supreme Champion & FFA Champion: Morgan Ramos – Atascadero FFA
Reserve Supreme & 4-H Champion: Amber Cummings – Morro Bay 4-H
4-H Reserve Champion: Ethan Lazanoff – Edna 4-H
FFA Reserve Champion: Carly Wheeler – Templeton FFA

Market swine
(Judged by Miles Toenyes)
Supreme Champion & FFA Champion: Brayden Kahler – Atascadero FFA
Reserve Supreme Champion & 4-H Champion: Madelynn Gardner – San Miguel 4-H
4-H Reserve Champion: Jaclyn Bullard – Chaparral 4-H
FFA Reserve Champion: Mya Ramos – San Luis Obispo FFA

Livestock Auction “add-ons” will remain open until Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. at www.midstatefair.com.



