Mid-State Fair cancels Bret Michaels’ concert

–The California Mid-State Fair on Monday afternoon canceled Bret Michaels’ concert, which was set for Wednesday.

Despite following all CDC guidelines and protocol, members of the Bret Michaels’ touring entourage have possibly been exposed to Covid-19, and out of an abundance of caution, have decided to cancel the show.

Interim Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “Of course we are terribly saddened by the news, but the health and safety of the Bret Michaels’ band, our staff and crew, and concert ticket holders is the most important thing. We are hopeful that we will be able to reschedule Bret in 2022. We are still very excited to open the gates this Wednesday and are looking forward to a fabulous 2021 fair.”

The California Mid-State Fair will immediately begin the process of refunding the money to all concert ticket buyers. For more information, please go to www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1 and this year it’s celebrating its 75th Anniversary.

