Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 21

Sammy Hagar with special guest Jet Black Roses

-“Red Rocker” Sammy Hagar has been confirmed to perform in concert on Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Sammy Hagar has been producing rock music for the last four decades. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose, to his multiplatinum solo career, to his ride as the frontman of Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and his latest supergroup The Circle, Hagar has amassed 25 Platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Hagar has also turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a successful restaurant business. Along with his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, he recently launched Sammy’s Beach Bar and Grill in four airports, donating the proceeds from these locations to local charities.

Jet Black Roses opens the show for Sammy Hagar. Often described as rock and roll with a country soul, Jet Black Roses combines the intensity of such rock legends as Tom Petty and Aerosmith with the storytelling sensibilities of country stalwarts like George Strait and Alan Jackson.

Ticket prices are $50, $65, $95, and $125 (pit, standing only) and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

Senior’s Day—half price admission for ages 62+

8:30 a.m.

4-H & FFA Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center

9 a.m.

Rabbit Show and Rabbit Costume Contest @ Edna Valley Barn

Noon

Carnival, exhibits, food drink and shopping open!

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park

Non-Profit Expo @ Mulbeary Park

Hearst Castle and Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Career Fair @ Stockyard

SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Central Coast Weavers and Spinners Guild Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

Farming Demo @ Farm Alley

12:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

Diaper Dash @ Quad

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

3:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @Davies Park

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live @ Mission Square Stage

Tractor Parade @ Midway

Garden Farms Nursery Demo by Susan Bettencourt @ Flower Building

Meet Groves on 41 @ Mission Market Place

5 p.m.

CCWC Gold Medal Tasting (Ticketed Event) @ Mission Square

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

6 p.m.

Wine Industry Awards @ Mission Square Stage

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Public Contest – Balloon Relay @ Headliner Stage

Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

The Incrementals @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Sammy Hagar with special guest Jet Black Roses @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Legends in Concert – Direct From London @ Frontier Stage

8:30 p.m.

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

